Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIRD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $32.44.
About Allbirds
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.