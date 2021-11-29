Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIRD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

