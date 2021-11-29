Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.41% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $113,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 26,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $204.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.01.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.