Akroma Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. Akroma has a market cap of $77,057.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.06 or 0.07508322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00082914 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars.

