Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.62. 4,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 360,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

