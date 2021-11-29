Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $5.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion and a PE ratio of -14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average of $158.56. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 734,834 shares of company stock valued at $135,862,457. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

