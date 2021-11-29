AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AGFAF opened at $0.59 on Monday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
About AgraFlora Organics International
