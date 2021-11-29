Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

AEM stock traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$64.60. 907,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$62.28 and a 1-year high of C$97.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

