AG.L (LON:AG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

AG.L (LON:AG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.56) price target on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday.

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

