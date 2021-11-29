AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.36. AerSale shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 5,562 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AerSale alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AerSale by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.