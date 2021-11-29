Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ARBG stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Aequi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

