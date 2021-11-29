AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,081.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

