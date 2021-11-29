AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $250.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.80 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

