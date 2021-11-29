AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGLV opened at $142.89 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $115.26 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95.

