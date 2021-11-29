AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $107.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

