AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

