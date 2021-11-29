AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,978 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $391.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.78 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.