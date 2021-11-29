Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.91. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.