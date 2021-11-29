Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.91. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
