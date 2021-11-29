Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

