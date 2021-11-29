Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 732,421 shares of company stock worth $92,758,833. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

