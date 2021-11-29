Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $4.40 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,726.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.86 or 0.07523135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.00347924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.86 or 0.00987173 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00082510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.69 or 0.00415221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00424201 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

