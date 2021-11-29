ACT Advisors LLC. Has $1.08 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.65. 346,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

