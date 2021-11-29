Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
