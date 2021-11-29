Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

