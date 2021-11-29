AceD Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. AceD has a total market cap of $39,199.76 and $334.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

