Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,830. Absci has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $21,629,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

