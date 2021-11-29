A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.