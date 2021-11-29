$977.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce $977.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $931.19 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,284. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.53 and its 200-day moving average is $475.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.