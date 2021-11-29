$88.81 Million in Sales Expected for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will post sales of $88.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $345.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NABL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 489,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14. N-able has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

