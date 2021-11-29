$775.94 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $775.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,751,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 91.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $228.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,404. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.39. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

