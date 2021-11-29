$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post $77.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the lowest is $77.22 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 118,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

