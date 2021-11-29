76,375 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after buying an additional 742,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 233,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 202,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.