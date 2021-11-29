$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce sales of $6.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.92 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.79. 11,080,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

