59,040 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $9,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 447,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $12.23 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

