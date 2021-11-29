5,080 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $42.78. 125,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,238. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

