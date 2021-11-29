$48.48 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce sales of $48.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.01 million and the highest is $49.30 million. Phreesia reported sales of $38.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $197.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.23 million to $198.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $240.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $244.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,427. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Phreesia by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

