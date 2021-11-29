$460.23 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report sales of $460.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $451.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 251,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

