$426.10 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post sales of $426.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.20 million to $428.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $351.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,779,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,347. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

