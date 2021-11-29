416,483 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 416,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,484,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.98. 60,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.