$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.91. 57,209,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,939,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

