$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

