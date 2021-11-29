3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

NYSE MMM opened at $175.52 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average of $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.