$309.47 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report $309.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.00 million and the lowest is $284.20 million. ContextLogic reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%.

WISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,892,511 shares of company stock worth $10,776,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

