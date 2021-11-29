$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

