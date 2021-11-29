$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.