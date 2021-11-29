2,222 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,123. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,501,937. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

