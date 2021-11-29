21,641 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,641 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.69. 72,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,060. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $173.91 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.09 and its 200-day moving average is $303.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

