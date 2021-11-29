20,284 Shares in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of FENC opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

