$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.65 million to $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $440.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

