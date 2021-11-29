$2.67 EPS Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $5.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,747. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $64.71 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

