$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.91. 17,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,075. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

