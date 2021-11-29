$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will post sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.83. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

