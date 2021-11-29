$2.15 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.65. 6,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,087. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

