$2.15 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.65. 6,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,087. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.74.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.